Flint Hills Discovery Center held annual Flint Hills Festival

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center (FHDC) held its annual Flint Hills Festival today down at Blue Earth Plaza.

Live entertainment, activities for children and adults, a wine-tasting area, community groups, and demonstrations made this event fun for all ages. Food trucks were on hand selling their cuisine and vendors had items for sale. Members of the community were able to experience the culture and beauty of the Flint Hills region.

“It’s a celebration of the food, the culture, the arts, everything we have here in the Flint Hills region so we bring in vendors and partners from all over central Kansas to help us tell the story of this region. We got live music, food trucks, kids activities, lots of great things going on,” said Stephen Bridenstine, assistant director of the discovery center.

Live music began with the unique blend of country, red dirt, and southern soul of Steel Scarecrow followed by a returning favorite, the Topeka High Drumline, and the 1st Infantry Division Band finished out the day showcasing their Brass Quintet and Brass Band. Wineries that participated included Highland Community College Winery, Oz Winery, and Smoky Hill Winery. Alma Creamery was also on hand with cheese samples to complement the wine tasting.

There were activities for kids such as bounce houses, train rides, and live animal encounters. K-State Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus had flight simulators, Manhatchet had an axe-throwing area, and Toys for Tots collected toys for their annual Christmas toy drive.

“We got 3 different musical acts playing live music here today, we also have some things for the adults we got wine tasting as well as some cheese samples, lots of kids activities, as well as some partners doing arts and crafts and music and games from throughout the area,” said Bridenstine.

Thanks to a donation from the Dean Coughenour Trust, the festival and admission to the Discovery Center were free today for the public.

“Well the festival is free this year so that’s really important so that everyone can come and experience what we have inside the discovery center as well as everything going on outside just so that people come to understand what an amazing region we have here in the Flint Hills in Kansas,” said Bridenstine.

Joel Condray, the author of A True Kansas Treasure, was signing copies of his book and speaking. The book tells the story of his grandfather discovering a new dinosaur skeleton on his property in Ottawa County in 1955. Joel spoke about growing up with his grandfather and hearing the story of Silvisaurus condrayi, the dinosaur named after his grandfather. Silvisaurus condrayi was recently designated as the Kansas State land fossil. Copies of the book were available for sale in the gift store. Bridenstine said this event was family-friendly for all ages.

“What I love best about the event is that it’s family-friendly so kids and parents and grandparents and all come out and really learn about some of the amazing things we have here our deep history, the environment as well as have a good time with the music and the food and all that,” said Bridenstine.

This was also the final weekend for the Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed exhibit.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.