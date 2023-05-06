Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. visits Topeka

By Katie Maher
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 2023 Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. paid a visit to the capital city on Friday.

Stenhouse stopped by the Dillons in North Topeka to meet and sign autographs for fans, as part of a pre-race celebration hosted by Dillons.

“After the Daytona 500 win, it’s been really special. Getting introduced as the Daytona 500 winner is always a lot more special and a lot more enjoyable coming out and doing appearances like these,” he said.

Stenhouse will take part in the NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 7. He said his favorite part of events like these is getting to interact with fans away from the track.

“You know, they can see us around the racetrack in certain areas, but they don’t really get to see us outside the racetrack very much. So it’s something that Dillons and Kroger do that a lot of partners don’t,” said Stenhouse.

In the parking lot was a pop up event with the No. 47 Camaro show car and other race inspired booths. Plus, there were sweepstakes for tickets to the race on Sunday, a packing event with fresh produce and community food pantries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate...
Topeka Zoo’s lioness made famous by pseudo-mane passes away at 19
FILE
Man found deceased in Quenemo field following out-of-control grassfire
Michael L. Lockhart Jr.
SW Topeka disturbance leads to arrest of man for alleged threats, assault
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City

Latest News

Washburn softball celebrates a home run by Kimi Patterson
Washburn softball falls to Missouri Southern to cap off MIAA Tournament
Washburn softball falls to Missouri Southern in MIAA Tournament
Washburn baseball celebrates a home run in the MIAA Tournament
Washburn baseball takes down Northeastern State in MIAA Tournament opener
Washburn baseball beats Northeastern State in round one of the MIAA Tourney