Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. visits Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 2023 Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. paid a visit to the capital city on Friday.

Stenhouse stopped by the Dillons in North Topeka to meet and sign autographs for fans, as part of a pre-race celebration hosted by Dillons.

“After the Daytona 500 win, it’s been really special. Getting introduced as the Daytona 500 winner is always a lot more special and a lot more enjoyable coming out and doing appearances like these,” he said.

Stenhouse will take part in the NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 7. He said his favorite part of events like these is getting to interact with fans away from the track.

“You know, they can see us around the racetrack in certain areas, but they don’t really get to see us outside the racetrack very much. So it’s something that Dillons and Kroger do that a lot of partners don’t,” said Stenhouse.

In the parking lot was a pop up event with the No. 47 Camaro show car and other race inspired booths. Plus, there were sweepstakes for tickets to the race on Sunday, a packing event with fresh produce and community food pantries.

