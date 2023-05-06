Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan host Casino Night

By Joseph Robben
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan held its 24th annual casino night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The event is a fundraiser to raise funds for kids to be able to come to before and after-school programming. There were fake gaming tables for people to play, a few performances from the kids on the step team, the youth of the year speaking, a live silent auction, as well as great food and drinks. Having the community show out to support the kids while having a good time was a big success.

”It means everything to us to have the community involved in our programming. It just really shows this amazing support for our kids and our teenagers that live here as well,” said Hannah Coash, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan.

This event was more specifically for the teens to be able to go to a conference this summer as well as to provide dinners for teen nights throughout the year.

