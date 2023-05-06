Another hot day to end the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka shattered the record high on Saturday with a high of 98° (previous record was 92° from 1916) and are in danger of breaking the record high on Sunday as well as the extreme heat sticks around for one more day. After tomorrow the attention will be toward a risk for severe weather Sunday night with the highest probability of severe weather north of I-70 and near the Nebraska border.

Taking Action:

Make sure you’re staying hydrated as the heat continues to end the weekend and protecting yourself with sunscreen. Near record highs are expected with temperatures that will be around 20° above average for this time of year. Stay weather aware on Sunday night’s severe weather risk. Models are offering up different scenarios from staying completely dry to bringing storms in at different times through the late afternoon into the overnight period. This will factor into the severe weather risk so make sure you’re staying up to date on the forecast through the day on Sunday. Despite all the rain and storm chances in the 8 day there isn’t a particular timeframe where it will be an all day or all night washout. There will be a lot of dry time each day so if you have outdoor plans for the work week, don’t cancel them yet but stay weather aware and keep checking the forecast daily.

Frontal boundaries will factor into location and intensity of rain and t-storms for the work week. It will also factor into temperatures. The more clouds and rain there is the cooler it will stay but if it remains dry with some sun it will be warmer than the 8 day indicates.

Normal High: 73/Normal Low: 51 Record on Sunday is 94 from 1955 (WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds SW/S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

The risk for storms exists late Sunday afternoon into Sunday but should be dry Monday and will likely remain dry until Tuesday night before the unsettled weather pattern increases. Again this will be a weather pattern that will have to be taken on a day by day basis. If you have outdoor plans at all, keep them for now.

All hazards are possible with strong winds the primary hazard IF storms even move into the area at all (SPC/WIBW)

