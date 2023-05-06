11 students receive outstanding student awards at K-State College of Education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eleven students in the Kansas State University College of Education have been recognized as outstanding students in the program for 2023.

Kansas State University announced it is recognizing undergraduate and graduate student award winners who excelled in and out of the classroom.

Dean of Kansas State University’s College of Education Debbie Mercer shared the spring 2023 student award winners.

The Outstanding Future Teacher Award recognizes two outstanding future teachers who demonstrate excellence during their professional clinical experiences, as supported and documented by their cooperating teachers, university supervisors and clinical instructors. The winners are Jenri Conley, secondary English education, Centralia; and Abigail Solomon, elementary education, Overland Park.

The Outstanding Undergraduate Student Award recognizes students whose scholarship and leadership left an indelible mark through their college, campus and community activities. They are Bergen Cooper, elementary education, Lenexa; Tess Fairbanks, K-12 Spanish education, Onaga; BrayLynn Anshutz, K-12 physical education, St. John; Lexie Sjeklocha, elementary education, Topeka; and Ashley Duval, elementary education, Coleman, Okla.

The Outstanding Graduate Student in Education Award recognizes both doctoral and master’s students. This year’s doctoral recipient is Andrew Dempewolf, curriculum and instruction, Gorham, and the master’s recipient is Sally Lopez Gurrola, curriculum and instruction, Manhattan.

The Outstanding Graduate Student Teaching Award recognizes a College of Education graduate student with teaching responsibilities at K-State during the academic year in which the award is presented. The successful candidate must demonstrate highly effective teaching. This year’s recipient is Kerri Anderson, doctoral candidate in curriculum and instruction, Manhattan.

The Social Justice Advocacy Award recognizes leadership that promotes positive interactions and a commitment to the inclusion of persons of marginalized groups within the university or their home communities. Winners must also demonstrate an understanding and appreciation for differences among people and the ability to interact with people from diverse backgrounds, advocating for the fair and equitable treatment of all students. This year’s recipient is Nelofar Khamisani, doctoral candidate in curriculum and instruction, Hyderabad, Pakistan.

