Washburn’s new scholarships aim to break financial barriers, keep students home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University announced two new scholarships Thursday, May 4, paying for portions, or all, of the tuition of a student who graduated secondary school in Shawnee County, aiming to break financial barriers for students who aim to stay in Shawnee County for a post-secondary education.

The Washburn Shawnee County Thrives Scholarship makes all Shawnee County secondary graduates eligible for a $1,000 scholarship per year for four years, or $750 per year at Washburn Tech. President of Washburn Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek says she is hoping to raise the amount in the future.

The Washburn Shawnee County Promise Scholarship helps Shawnee County secondary graduates attend Washburn University tuition-free for those who qualify for the Pell Grant or whose annual household income is less than $75,000.

“This will remove the [financial] barriers for so many students who could not believe they could ever go to school,” Dr. Mazachek said.

Dr. Mazachek added in an interview Friday that the decision was not easy to have the scholarships apply to only Shawnee County graduates. However, she says it is important to the students who hope to stay in Shawnee County for post-secondary education. According to Dr. Mazachek, approximately 40% of incoming freshmen graduated secondary school in Shawnee County. “For most of our students, this is where they live, learn and work,” Dr. Mazachek added.

More information on the Washburn Shawnee County Thrives Scholarship can be found HERE.

More information on the Washburn Shawnee County Promise Scholarship can be found HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.