Shawnee County Treasurer’s Office resumes operations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Treasurer’s Office is in operation once again but the facility is still undergoing construction.

Other items that need to be completed include the ceiling tiles, windows and the parking lot.

Shawnee County Treasurer Larry Mah said the agency can operate at its full capacity.

Mah believes the repairs are a nice change. He shared a comment about the construction.

“It is still under construction but it is done enough that we can do work. It is safe in here,” Mah said. “A little bit noisier than we would like because the tiles aren’t in but we will live with that. It is going to a lot nicer in here. Better place to work, better place to visit. We are excited about it. It looks much nicer in here and it is a nice upgrade after 50 years.”

Mah said the parking lot is still undergoing repairs, but if the weather cooperates, the lot should potentially open.

Part of the parking lot closest to the Courthouse is still under construction at this time.

