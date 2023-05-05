Shawnee Co. Relay for Life set for May 19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Cancer Society’s ‘Relay for Life’ is set for May 19 at Lake Shawnee.

Every year the event brings hundreds together, united in the fight against cancer. The fundraising goal for the relay is $100,000 and the money is used to help patients and families in Northeast Kansas, according to Stephanie Weiter of the American Cancer Society. There’s still time to sign up as an individual or a team. Visit www.relay.org/topekaks for more information or to register.

