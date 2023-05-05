Shawnee Co. Relay for Life set for May 19

Shawnee Co. Relay for Life set for May 19
By David Oliver
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Cancer Society’s ‘Relay for Life’ is set for May 19 at Lake Shawnee.

Every year the event brings hundreds together, united in the fight against cancer. The fundraising goal for the relay is $100,000 and the money is used to help patients and families in Northeast Kansas, according to Stephanie Weiter of the American Cancer Society. There’s still time to sign up as an individual or a team. Visit www.relay.org/topekaks for more information or to register.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate...
Topeka Zoo’s lioness made famous by pseudo-mane passes away at 19
FILE
Man found deceased in Quenemo field following out-of-control grassfire
Michael L. Lockhart Jr.
SW Topeka disturbance leads to arrest of man for alleged threats, assault
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms
FILE
Early-morning stabbing leads to man’s arrest, requested attempted murder charges

Latest News

Washburn’s new scholarships aim to break financial barriers, keep students home
Washburn’s new scholarships aim to break financial barriers, keep students home
Labette County officials continue to search for missing Parsons man.
Labette County officials continue to search for missing Parsons man
13 News at Six
Paper June joins in Junior Leader Reader program with United Way of Kaw Valley
Paper June joins in Junior Leader Reader program with United Way of Kaw Valley
Manhattan Senior Center held ribbon cutting ceremony
Manhattan Senior Center held ribbon cutting ceremony