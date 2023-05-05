Riley County officials to educate community on dangers of Fentanyl

By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 5, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Health and Police Departments are educating the community on the dangers of Fentanyl on National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

Riley County Health Department announced officials are hosting a Facebook Live event from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 to help educate the Riley County community on the dangers of Fentanyl. Officials will share practical and useful information with the Riley County community.

Investigations Division of Riley County Police Department Lt. Tim Schuck, Community Health Educator for Riley County Health Department Asia Sampson, and Director of Riley County Health Department Julie Gibbs will join the conversation. Toni Kroll will provide American Sign Language interpretation and Riley County Public Information Officer Vivienne Leyva will review questions from the public.

Gibbs shared a comment about the Facebook Live event.

“We’re talking about Fentanyl awareness to save lives,” said Gibbs. “Fentanyl overdoses are a crisis across the nation and one pill can kill. People in Kansas can take action by first becoming aware of the dangers, then educating their kids. We need to look at this problem from all angles and have more discussions at the community level. There’s no magic cure-all for addiction and it will take many hands to do this work.”

The broadcast will be aired live on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/. The public is invited to join and ask questions by posting in the comments section during and after the broadcast.

The Facebook Live video will be recorded and posted to YouTube for later viewing.

