Paper June joins in Junior Leader Reader program with United Way of Kaw Valley

United Way of Kaw Valley is partnering with Paper June Bookstore to help purchase books for United Way’s Junior Leader Reader program.(United Way of Kaw Valley)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Paper June bookstore is participating in the Junior Leader Reader program with United Way of Kaw Valley.

The new campaign partnership brings books to Shawnee County kindergarten and preschool students.

United Way of Kaw Valley announced Paper June patrons have the chance to “round up” their purchases to help purchase books for United Way’s Junior Leader Reader program. This is a new initiative with the United Way of Kaw Valley’s Young Leaders Society, which oversees the Junior Leader Reader program.

Paper June Owner Angie Grau shared a comment about the partnership with the United Way of Kaw Valley’s Junior Leader Reader program.

“I believe that it helps creativity and reading really helps set that foundation for a successful future,” Grau said. “Books in the hands of kids at a young age will just increase their likelihood to perform better at school, to be more engaged, to stay in school longer, and then can lead to an even more successful future for them.”

Customers are not limited to rounding up to the nearest dollar as they are welcome to donate more if they wish.

All proceeds for the campaign will benefit the Junior Leader Reader program.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

