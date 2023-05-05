Nebraska man arrested for meth following traffic stop in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man is behind bars after a Brown County Sheriff’s Office deputy found methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Brown County deputy initiated a traffic stop on May 3 in the area of US-75 Highway near 260th. During the traffic stop, the passenger of the vehicle was arrested.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office said Tracey Lieber, 56, of Bellevue, Nebraska, was arrested for the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

