Nebraska man arrested for meth following traffic stop in Brown County
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man is behind bars after a Brown County Sheriff’s Office deputy found methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Brown County deputy initiated a traffic stop on May 3 in the area of US-75 Highway near 260th. During the traffic stop, the passenger of the vehicle was arrested.
Brown County Sheriff’s Office said Tracey Lieber, 56, of Bellevue, Nebraska, was arrested for the following:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
