The MIAA announces its baseball honors

The MIAA releases its baseball honors.
The MIAA releases its baseball honors.
By Katie Maher
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The MIAA released its end-of-season All-MIAA honors on Thursday. Here are where the Ichabods and Hornets ended up.

All-MIAA Second Team: Rane Pfeifer (Starting Pitcher, Washburn), Casey Steward (Starting Pitcher, Washburn), Ike Book (Outfield, Washburn).

All-MIAA Third Team: Cal Watkins (Shortstop, Washburn).

All-MIAA Honorable Mention: Trevor McCollum (Outfield, Washburn), Trey Adams (Second Base, Washburn), Chase Torkelson (Relief Pitcher, Washburn), Noah Geekie (Starting Pitcher, Outfield, Emporia State), Ian Lanik (Starting Pitcher, Emporia State), Kadyn Williams (Second Base, Emporia State).

Gold Glove Team: Palmer Hutchison (Third Base, Emporia State).

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Justice Cox
Topeka man arrested for murder after investigation into Christmas crash
Shamar Pennington, Alexis Smith
Arrest made after Kohl’s theft investigation, another following separate attempt
FILE
Woman found deceased among rubble of Melvern house fire
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms

Latest News

Kansas State guard Desi Sills celebrates a play against Oklahoma near the end of the first half...
Desi Sills declares for 2023 NBA Draft
Hunter Dickinson announces transfer to KU
Hunter Dickinson announces transfer to KU
Topeka High's Kiki Smith signs her NLI to the University of Evansville.
Topeka High’s Kiki Smith signs NLI
Topeka High's Kiki Smith signs her NLI to the University of Evansville.
Topeka High's Kiki Smith signs NLI with University of Evansville