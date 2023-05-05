The MIAA announces its baseball honors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The MIAA released its end-of-season All-MIAA honors on Thursday. Here are where the Ichabods and Hornets ended up.

All-MIAA Second Team: Rane Pfeifer (Starting Pitcher, Washburn), Casey Steward (Starting Pitcher, Washburn), Ike Book (Outfield, Washburn).

All-MIAA Third Team: Cal Watkins (Shortstop, Washburn).

All-MIAA Honorable Mention: Trevor McCollum (Outfield, Washburn), Trey Adams (Second Base, Washburn), Chase Torkelson (Relief Pitcher, Washburn), Noah Geekie (Starting Pitcher, Outfield, Emporia State), Ian Lanik (Starting Pitcher, Emporia State), Kadyn Williams (Second Base, Emporia State).

Gold Glove Team: Palmer Hutchison (Third Base, Emporia State).

