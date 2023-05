TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meet Finner from Helping Hands Humane Society.

Finner is a 6 year-old Great Pyrenees mix. Finner has been treated for heartworm and has a very sweet disposition. For more information about Finner, call the HHHS 785-233-7325.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.