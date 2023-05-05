Manhattan Senior Center held ribbon cutting ceremony

The Manhattan Senior Center is located at 301 N 4th St. and is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
By Joseph Robben
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Senior Center held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Manhattan.

The Manhattan Senior Center provides services and activities for persons aged 60 and older living in Riley County and the Manhattan area. Services and activities include fitness and social activities, educational programs, information, referral services, cooperative efforts with service providers to address older adult needs, and volunteer service opportunities. The center changed its name from Riley County Seniors’ Service Center but kept the same mission.

”We had a lot of support for it, but we did do a lot of talking to people beforehand, talking about how the name change especially was not going to change the mission that was the most important thing to members because the mission is to reach out to the people in the entire county not to keep it strictly just for Manhattan,” said Liz Nelson, director of the Manhattan Senior Center.

