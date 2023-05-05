Man identified after fatal train vs pedestrian crash in Lyon County

A man has been identified after a train struck a pedestrian in Lyon County.
A man has been identified after a train struck a pedestrian in Lyon County.(Source: WBTV)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been identified after a train struck a pedestrian in Lyon County.

Emporia Police Department announced Lyon County Emergency Communications received a report of a train versus pedestrian accident around 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 4. Officers and detectives of the Emporia Police Department and Emporia Fire Department responded to Commercial St. and the railroad tracks in the 300 block of Commercial.

Emporia Police Department said an elderly man, identified as John Speece, 85, was pronounced deceased on the scene. Speece was trying to cross the railroad tracks heading south when an eastbound train struck Speece. Speece used a walker to assist in his mobility. It is believed this was a major factor in the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate...
Topeka Zoo’s lioness made famous by pseudo-mane passes away at 19
FILE
Man found deceased in Quenemo field following out-of-control grassfire
Michael L. Lockhart Jr.
SW Topeka disturbance leads to arrest of man for alleged threats, assault
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms
FILE
Early-morning stabbing leads to man’s arrest, requested attempted murder charges

Latest News

A Blue-Green Algae warning advisory is in effect for Melvern Lake in Osage County.
Blue-Green Algae warning in effect for Melvern Lake in Osage County
Riley County Health and Police Departments are educating the community on the dangers of...
Riley County officials to educate community on dangers of Fentanyl
A Nebraska man is behind bars after a Brown County Sheriff’s Office deputy found...
Nebraska man arrested for meth following traffic stop in Brown County
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting spurred by road rage.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigates road rage shooting in Holton