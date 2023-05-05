Man identified after fatal train vs pedestrian crash in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been identified after a train struck a pedestrian in Lyon County.

Emporia Police Department announced Lyon County Emergency Communications received a report of a train versus pedestrian accident around 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 4. Officers and detectives of the Emporia Police Department and Emporia Fire Department responded to Commercial St. and the railroad tracks in the 300 block of Commercial.

Emporia Police Department said an elderly man, identified as John Speece, 85, was pronounced deceased on the scene. Speece was trying to cross the railroad tracks heading south when an eastbound train struck Speece. Speece used a walker to assist in his mobility. It is believed this was a major factor in the cause of the accident.

