Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday near Clay Center

A man was arrested after authorities said he fled the scene of a fatal crash early Thursday...
A man was arrested after authorities said he fled the scene of a fatal crash early Thursday just east of Clay Center.(KWTX)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:52 AM CDT
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested after authorities said he fled the scene of a fatal crash early Thursday just east of Clay Center.

The hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:52 a.m. Thursday on US-24 highway, about a mile east of Clay Center.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was eastbound on US-24 when it crossed the westbound lane, entered the north ditch and struck a 2001 Buick Park Avenue that was northbound in a driveway just north of US-24.

The driver of the Buick, Dale Hammond, 82, of Clay Center, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Hammond was wearing his seat belt.

Following the collision, the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene on foot, the patrol said.

The man who fled the scene, Jacob Tyler Zelinski, 27, of Beloit, was located and arrested a short time later, the patrol said.

Zelinski was taken to Clay Center Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Zelinski wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

