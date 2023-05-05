Labette County officials continue to search for missing Parsons man

By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Labette County officials continue to search for missing Parsons man.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced they are working with Labette County Sheriff’s Office to continue their search for Dakota A. Patton, 23, of Parsons, Kan. Patton was last seen on the evening of April 25. Patton was reported missing on April 27. Foul play is suspected in Patton’s disappearance.

KBI said the Labette County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance on April 27 after Patton’s vehicle was located abandoned in a field in rural Labette County.

KBI indicated Patton may have last been in an area along the Neosho River between 20th Rd. and Wallace Rd., and 60th Rd. and Wallace Rd. Investigators ask fisherman, hunters, farmers, and hikers who frequent the area to report anything suspicious they encounter that may be connected to Patton’s disappearance.

KBI noted if you have any information about the disappearance of Dakota Patton to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Labette County Sheriff’s Office at 620-795-2565. Anonymous tips can be made online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

KBI said the investigation is ongoing.

Dakota Patton
Dakota Patton(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

