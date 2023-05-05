Kelly moving ahead with Kansas mandate for two-person engine crews on trains

TOPEKA — The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly recommended Kansas be added to the list of states mandating railroad companies maintain two-person crews in the engine cab of locomotives.

Her decision coincided with initiatives by railroad companies to remove conductors from freight trains and leave in-cab responsibilities to the engineer. The industry has sought adoption of a conductor-only structure placing greater emphasis on braking technology designed to prevent train collisions.

Railroad employees and unions representing those workers argued posting one person in the cab would make operation of trains less safe.

“Requiring a two-person crew is a commonsense, necessary measure to protect our state’s railroad crew members and keep every community along the tracks safe,” Kelly said. “Railroads across the country have faced issues ranging from crew member fatigue to derailments, all of which pose a threat to Kansans’ safety and security.”

Kelly publicly raised the possibility of Kansas implementing the crew-size regulation as early as 2020.

In Kansas, the majority of railroads operate with two-person crews. The regulation drafted by the Kansas Department of Transportation wouldn’t result in additional labor costs for railroads adhering to the standard. The standard recommended by KDOT would be subject to a 60-day comment period.

The eight states with a minimum two-person engine personnel regulation are Colorado, Illinois, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon and California.

The Federal Railroad Administration reported in April there were 2,184 highway-rail grade crossing collisions in the United States during 2022 leading to 274 fatalities and 774 injuries.

In 2022, Kansas ranked 24th in the nation in terms of accidents with 38 collisions attributable to five deaths and 14 injuries.

Ty Dragoo, of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, said the union appreciated work of Attorney General Kris Kobach and the governor on the proposed regulation.

“This is the proudest day of my career,” Dragoo said. “I’m eternally grateful to my team as well as Governor Kelly, Attorney General Kobach and their staffs for safeguarding our members and the public through the work they have done on this regulation.”

In March, Union Pacific reached an agreement with union representatives to maintain two-person crews in a 13-state region, including Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado. UP had proposed a pilot program that would have transferred conductors to ground-based duties while leaving engineers in the cab.

