Kansas Supreme Court rescinds COVID-19 orders, updates rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today, the Kansas Supreme Court rescinded multiple COVID-19 orders and updated temporary rules.

Kansas Supreme Court announced that the Court released new orders that rescind multiple COVID-19-related orders, update the temporary rule for self-represented litigant filings in district courts, and continue temporary rules on court-initiated livestreams.

Kansas Supreme Court announced the order rescinded includes 2023-PR-019, which states the following:

district court continuity of operations plans, which are now addressed in Supreme Court Rule 104,

obsolete COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and

temporary locations for jury proceedings and related functions no longer used.

Kansas Supreme Court said new orders continue or updates to temporary rules include 2023-RL-018, which continues temporary rules on media and public access to court-initiated live streams. These temporary rules had been in 2022-PR-083, District and Appellate Courts Operations as of December 31, 2022. 2023-RL-018 does not impact 2021-PR-021, which remains in effect. In 2021-PR-021, the chief justice authorizes using two-way audio-visual communication in district and appellate court proceedings to secure the health and safety of court users, staff, and judicial officers, and to expeditiously resolve pending cases.

2023-RL-017 updates the Temporary Rule for Filing in a District Court by a Self-Represented Litigant and rescinds an earlier version of this temporary rule found in 2020-RL-115.

