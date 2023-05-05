Kansas Kids Fitness Day encourages youth to exercise

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed Friday, May 5 as Kansas Kids Fitness Day.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed Friday, May 5 as Kansas Kids Fitness Day.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly declared May 5 as Kansas Kids Fitness Day.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced Governor Kelly partnered with KDHE, the Governor’s Council on Fitness (GCOF), and the Kansas Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (KAHPERD) to encourage youth in Kansas to celebrate Kansas Kids Fitness Day by having fun while staying physically active.

Tara Yost, physical education teacher at Seaman USD 345 and the advocacy chair at KAHPERD, shared a comment about Kansas Kids Fitness Day.

“Physical Activity plays a vital role in the lives of everyone, but especially our children! Being physically active for 60 minutes a day can increase not only their physical health, but their mental health as well,” said Yost. “This proclamation emphasizes the importance of ensuring all Kansas kids are provided opportunities to be physically active and have high-quality physical education, health and recreation programs. May 5 will be a day for all Kansas Kids to celebrate being physically active and healthy, but what matters most is ensuring we provide them with these opportunities throughout the year.”

KDHE said the annual event highlights the importance of physical activity and nutrition for kids and encourages youth in Kansas to make healthy lifestyle choices. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children ages 3-5 be active during play and throughout the day. Children and adolescents ages 6-17 should be physically active for at least 60 minutes per day and include aerobic exercises like walking or running, muscle-strengthening exercises like climbing or doing pushups, and bone-strengthening activities like jumping or running.

Regular physical activity can improve mental and physical well-being in people of any age. It can improve:

  • heart and lung health,
  • build strong muscles,
  • regulate body fat,
  • help maintain healthy blood sugar levels,
  • improve blood pressure, and
  • can prevent several chronic diseases.

Providing an opportunity for children to be engaged in sports and physical activity at an early age increases their level of physical activity as adults.

Find the proclamation HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

