Jayhawk forward Zuby Ejiofor to enter transfer portal

Becomes seventh Jayhawk from 2022-23 season to transfer
Kansas forward Zuby Ejiofor celebrates a slam dunk against Indiana during the second half of an...
Kansas forward Zuby Ejiofor celebrates a slam dunk against Indiana during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Jayhawks’ freshman big man Zuby Ejiofor is entering the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

The freshman forward averaged only 5.1 minutes/game in 25 appearances, scoring an average of 1.2 points per contest.

Ejiofor would be the seventh Jayhawk from the 2022-23 season’s roster to enter the portal, along with guard Bobby Pettiford Jr., guard Joseph Yesufu, guard Kyle Cuffe Jr., guard MJ Rice, forward Zach Clemence and forward Cam Martin, all of whom primarily played on KU’s bench.

Guard Gradey Dick and forward Jalen Wilson declared for the NBA Draft and are not expected to return. Guard Kevin McCullar Jr. received an invited to the NBA Draft Combine, but could return with one year of eligibility remaining.

As of May 5, Kansas is expecting seven newcomers for the 2023-24 season, according to 247 Sports.

Transfers joining the Jayhawks are former Towson guard Nicolas Timberlake, former Texas guard Arterio Morris, and former Michigan star center Hunter Dickinson.

KU’s incoming freshmen include guard Jamari McDowell, forward Marcus Adams Jr., guard Chris Johnson and guard Elmarko Jackson.

