Jayhawk forward Zuby Ejiofor to enter transfer portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Jayhawks’ freshman big man Zuby Ejiofor is entering the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Zuby Ejiofor in headed to the portal, according to his mentor. #kubball — JayhawkSlant (@JayhawkSlant) May 5, 2023

The freshman forward averaged only 5.1 minutes/game in 25 appearances, scoring an average of 1.2 points per contest.

Ejiofor would be the seventh Jayhawk from the 2022-23 season’s roster to enter the portal, along with guard Bobby Pettiford Jr., guard Joseph Yesufu, guard Kyle Cuffe Jr., guard MJ Rice, forward Zach Clemence and forward Cam Martin, all of whom primarily played on KU’s bench.

Guard Gradey Dick and forward Jalen Wilson declared for the NBA Draft and are not expected to return. Guard Kevin McCullar Jr. received an invited to the NBA Draft Combine, but could return with one year of eligibility remaining.

As of May 5, Kansas is expecting seven newcomers for the 2023-24 season, according to 247 Sports.

Transfers joining the Jayhawks are former Towson guard Nicolas Timberlake, former Texas guard Arterio Morris, and former Michigan star center Hunter Dickinson.

KU’s incoming freshmen include guard Jamari McDowell, forward Marcus Adams Jr., guard Chris Johnson and guard Elmarko Jackson.

