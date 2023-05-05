Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigates road rage shooting in Holton

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting spurred by road rage.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting spurred by road rage.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced the incident occurred Friday morning south of Holton. The incident involved a driver in a brown-colored Peterbuilt semi-tractor pulling a grain hauler and the driver of a black Denali. The incident is believed to have started on U.S. Highway 75 north of Holton and continued through the city of Holton around 6:40 a.m.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office indicated it is believed that multiple shots were fired during the incident. The two drivers are currently being questioned.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they are requesting assistance from the public. If anyone has information regarding the early morning incident, they are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.

