Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about “some type of explosion.”(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — A chemical plant in the Houston area caught fire Friday, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was at a Shell USA Inc. facility in Deer Park, a suburb east of Houston.

Officers received a service call just after 3 p.m. Friday to help divert traffic around the plant, Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Thomas Gilliland said. The city of Deer Park said in an advisory that there was no shelter-in-place order for residents.

Fire crews from the plant and nearby plants are responding, as well as the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, who is leading the response, Gilliland said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about “some type of explosion.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate...
Topeka Zoo’s lioness made famous by pseudo-mane passes away at 19
FILE
Man found deceased in Quenemo field following out-of-control grassfire
Michael L. Lockhart Jr.
SW Topeka disturbance leads to arrest of man for alleged threats, assault
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms
FILE
Early-morning stabbing leads to man’s arrest, requested attempted murder charges

Latest News

FILE - Perrigo has applied to sell a decades-old birth control pill over the counter.
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces FDA questions
Shawnee Co. Relay for Life set for May 19
Shawnee Co. Relay for Life set for May 19
Today, the Kansas Supreme Court rescinded multiple COVID-19 orders and updated temporary rules.
Kansas Supreme Court rescinds COVID-19 orders, updates rules
Gov. Laura Kelly said the Kansas Department of Transportation would draft a regulation...
Kelly moving ahead with Kansas mandate for two-person engine crews on trains