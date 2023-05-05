Friday forecast: Mild today, near record heat this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few spotty showers and even an isolated t-storm will still exist in some areas this morning. Most spots will remain dry with the uncertainty about today being how much of the cloud cover will clear out this afternoon for sunny skies.

Taking Action:

Have the umbrella and sunglasses handy today. The chance for rain will be spotty and there remains uncertainty on how much clearing takes place today for afternoon sun.

Make sure you’re staying hydrated this weekend and protecting yourself with sunscreen. Near record highs are expected with temperatures that will be around 20° above average for this time of year.

Keep checking the forecast daily with all the storm chances. While the severe weather threat is low, there is a chance Sunday night.



Other than a few leftover showers/storms this morning, the general trend is for most of the rain staying north and east of northeast KS until late Sunday into Sunday night. With that said any shift in the track of a disturbance could increase the chance for rain at least for a portion of the area so be aware of that. Otherwise the main concern will be the heat especially for early May standards.

Normal High: 73/Normal Low: 51 Record on Saturday is 92 from 1916 Record on Sunday is 94 from 1955 (WIBW)

Today: Isolated showers/storms this morning with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 70s for those that have clouds lingering all day with mid 70s to low 80s for those get sun. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds SE 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Some clouds early otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S/SW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Sunday remains hot with highs back in the upper 80s-low 90s and mostly sunny skies with storms likely to hold off until close to sunset at the earliest.

It is worth nothing our in house model is indicating highs in the mid-upper 90s this weekend (both days). It is the outlier and likely not going to be that hot but mid 90s could still occur. Humidity should stay low enough to where a heat index shouldn’t be a factor but if it is it would only be a degree or two warmer than the temperature. It may even be dry enough to where the ‘feels like’ temperature is cooler than the temperature.

Temperatures do get back down in the 80s for the work week, still well above average for this time of year. Of course as rain and storm chances increase especially for the 2nd half of the work week, temperatures stuck in the 70s (or even 60s) are certainly possible.

