Flint Hills Festival in Manhattan May 6

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Festival in Manhattan is set for Saturday May 6, right across from the Flint Hills Discovery Center.

You’ll find entertainment, food trucks and activities for children & adults at the Blue Earth Plaza, 315 S. 3rd street in Manhattan. The fun goes from 10am to 5pm. The Discovery Center is also offering free admission Saturday during the festival.

