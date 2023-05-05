City leaders welcome the public to learn about Polk Quincy Viaduct project

By Victoria Cassell
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City and state leaders held an open house to give the public an opportunity to learn more about the Polk Quincy viaduct project.

It was a full house Thursday as community members stopped by to learn the latest on the I-70/Polk-Quincy viaduct replacement project.

“It’s a great chance to talk to people one on one and have your questions answered individually. We have reference materials online but there is really nothing that beats personal interaction,” says Interim Bureau Chief for Road Design, at KDOT, Deb Tanking.

“My dad is actually one the key engineers on the project so I’m just supporting him and I’m also just interested to see what he has been doing cause I know he has been working very hard,” says Topeka resident, Neva Gonzales.

The event showcased various informational booths, and poster boards detailing design plans, anticipated timelines, and upcoming utility relocation work.

Our businesses along first street and you know the area along the corridor where the viaduct is at and downtown Topeka will be affected but just in general the traveling public. Anyone that uses I-70 they’re going to be affected by the maintenance of traffic and construction as well,” says Tanking.

The project expected to cost around 200 million will enhance safety and improve the corridor by expanding i-70 from four lanes to six lanes, replacing the existing viaduct, and flattening the curve on i-70 near third street.

“We’re going to let our project in the fall of 2024 so here a little over a year. I think you’re really going to see construction activity start probably early in 2025 and we hope to be wrapped up in fall of 2027,” says Tanking.

To learn more about the I-70/Polk-Quincy viaduct replacement project click here.

