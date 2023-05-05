Building for the future: Take a first look inside the Stormont Vail Health Manhattan Campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new addition to Manhattan’s skyline is building for the future of health care in the Flint Hills Region.

Keith Griffin, Stormont Vail Health’s systems director for facilities, says the Stormont Vail Health Manhattan Campus is a lot to take in.

“This building is 75,000 square feet total. There are 95 exam rooms, three treatment rooms, five procedure rooms, a full imaging department, I believe there’s 50 offices, and I think we boast 396 parking spots,” he said.

The $37.5 million Manhattan Campus has been nearly five years in the making, from design, to groundbreaking in June 2021, to now adding the finishing touches.

“It’s going to be the home of what is now really seven different clinics in Manhattan providing Stormont Vail Health services, so you can anticipate what it’s going to be like for all of us to be together for the first time,” Vice President and Regional Administrator Mary Martell said.

Martell said the facility’s services will include primary care, imaging, a full lab, and specialty services like cariology, gastroenterology, weight management and behavioral health.

“More than anything it will improve efficiencies,” she said.

Griffin said the design phase wasn’t taken lightly.

“A lot of data goes into the background and the design of this to maximize the space utilization,” he said.

Griffin says the space was designed to foster collaboration, and maximize natural light.

“The exterior façade has a lot of windows, and that light is filtrated in,” he said.

Martell agrees the natural light was a key consideration, and she’s glad it seems all employees will be able to enjoy it.

“It pervades the facility in a way that it just promotes well being and joy in the workplace,” she said.

It makes for some amazing views from this three-story building that’s unofficially the highest spot in Manhattan: atop a hill on the north edge of K-State’s campus. Everyone will be able to enjoy it from the waiting area, but Griffin’s favorite spot is a southwest corner office on the third floor.

“You can see the entire campus of K-State, the Flint Hills. You have a southern exposure. You have a western exposure. You can see Bill Snyder Family Stadium,” he said.

The building has many other touches, too. Mechanical systems are indoors, rather than on the roof to lessen wear and tear from the elements; they aim to simplify way-finding signs; registration will be centralized at one, first floor lobby; and the lobby also will be home to a coffee shop. They’ve chosen a local provider for it - plus they’ll showcase a local photographer’s work on the walls; and a local company is providing their conferencing technology.

“There’s been a really concerted effort to partner with our community to promote the economy here and the quality of life for people in Manhattan,” Martell said.

Martell said Stormont isn’t building just for now. The facility will include space for future expansion, with Manhattan and Riley County projected to be one of the state’s largest population growth areas.

“We need to prepare for taking care of patients 10 years from now, and 20 years from now,” Martell said. “That’s what this is - it’s an investment in Manhattan (and) in the community.”

Griffin estimates 500 to 600 people have worked on the facility at some point.

Services will transition to the campus in phases, starting with digestive health in mid-July. A grand opening and ribbon cutting is planned for August 18.

Services at Manhattan Campus:

Primary Care

Nuclear Medicine

Medical specialties:

Behavioral Health

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Weight Management

Other services:

Full service lab

Women’s Imaging services (Mammography, Diagnostic mammography, Bone Density)

CT and X-Ray

Ultrasound

Stress Testing

Diagnostic imaging

Several specialty outreach services:

Electrophysiology

Interventional Cardiology

Vein Clinic

Cardiovascular/Thoracic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

Allergy, Asthma & Immunology

Endocrinology

Infectious Disease

Nephrology

Manhattan Campus opening dates:

All Digestive Health services will open at the new campus on July 12, 2023.

Current locations will be closed on 7/11 for move

Cardiology, neurology, behavioral health services will open at the new campus on July 13, 2023.

Current location at 1133 College Ave. will be closed on 7/12 for move

Nuclear Medicine and ultrasound will open at the new campus on July 14, 2023.

Current location at 1133 College Ave. will be closed on 7/13 for move

X-Ray, Lab, and Blood draw will open at the new campus on July 18, 2023.

Current location at 1133 College Ave. will be closed on 7/17 for move

Lab closed from 7/14-7/17

Primary care (both family medicine and internal medicine) will open at the new campus on July 19, 2023.

Current location at 1133 College Ave. will be closed on 7/18 for move

Women’s Center (Mammograms, DEXA) will open at the new campus on July 24, 2023.

Current location at 1133 College Ave. will be closed on 7/17-7/21 for move

CT will be open at the new campus on July 26, 2023.

Current location at 1133 College Ave. will be closed on 7/24-7/28 for move

Since there are so many moving dates, please ask your providers when they will be closed and moved.

