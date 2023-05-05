Blue-Green Algae warning in effect for Melvern Lake in Osage County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Blue-Green Algae warning advisory is in effect for Melvern Lake in Osage County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) announced they have issued the state’s first public health advisory in 2023 due to blue-green algae for Melvern Lake in Osage County.

KDHE said the water recreation season in Kansas officially runs from April 1 to Oct. 31 as do the harmful algae blooms (HAG) response program’s active operations. The Melvern Lake health advisory will be lifted in consultation with the lake manager when the bloom has dissipated. Kansans should remain vigilant while engaging in recreational activities taking place in or on the water, such as swimming, boating, and fishing.

Active advisory warnings in effect include Melvern Lake in Osage County, added on May 5.

KDHE said a harmful algae bloom may look like blue, bright green, brown, or red foam, scum, or paint floating on the water. Blooms can develop rapidly. Officials said to avoid contact with water that appears suspicious or if there is decaying algae on the shore. Officials urge to keep pets away from suspicious water or areas that are known to be in a blue-green algae advisory. The toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols, or even skin contact. Symptoms may vary depending on the type of exposure but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, and headache. If you or your pets come into contact with blue-green algae, rinse the area with clean, fresh water. Suspected harmful algae blooms-related health incidents whether human or animal, regardless of the season, should be reported at kdhe.ks.gov/1163.

KDHE said a Hazard status indicates that a harmful algae bloom is present and extreme conditions exist.

When a Hazard is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

It is recommended that either a portion of the lake or the entire lake or zone, be closed to the public.

In some cases, the adjacent land should be closed as well. Actual setback distances will be determined on a site-specific basis, if necessary.

When partial closures (i.e., beach or cove) are issued, the remaining lake or zone area will carry a warning status.

KDHE said a Warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure. Contact with the waterbody should be avoided.

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful.

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

KDHE said a Watch status means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from water.

During the watch status, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Signage will be posted at all public access locations.

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portions only.

KDHE said they investigate publicly accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. Based on credible field observation and sampling results, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.

If Kansans observe a scum or paint-like surface on the water, small floating blue-green clumps, or filaments in the water, or if the water is an opaque green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present. Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink the water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill or die.

For more information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, please visit kdhe.ks.gov/HAB and check out their interactive story.

