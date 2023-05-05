Aggieville held ribbon cutting ceremony for reopening

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Aggieville held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reopening of North Manhattan Avenue today.

There is a new look down in the heart of Manhattan as Aggieville has reopened with no construction. The Aggieville Business Association wanted to show why this was a big accomplishment in the Aggieville vision.

“The reason we went to the city and asked for a celebration piece of this is that we have had some road blocking coming into Aggieville since 2018 sometimes its multiple roads but its always been at least one and there are a lot of people who are regular customers of Aggieville, I figured it out how to get into Aggieville but that was last week now this week that roads closed and I can’t get in and so finally for the first time since 2018 all roads in Aggieville are open let’s do something,” said Dennis Cook, director of the Aggieville Business Association.

The $7 million project was used mainly for utilities but the focus throughout was upgrading old infrastructure and bringing modern designs to the district.

“We hope everybody appreciates the new design, the new entryway to Manhattan from campus essentially and not only from not trying to make a lot of vehicular improvements with parking but also with the pedestrian atmosphere just create a better atmosphere, make it safer for folks,” said Ron Fehr, city manager of Manhattan.

The Aggieville Business Association received $25,000 from the city to hold a promotion with gift cards from various businesses. Aggieville businesses handled the closure well and are ready to serve the community.

“We’ve had a bunch of this where people are going I didn’t know that business was down here and so now I’m going to get a haircut at that place or I’m going to have my shoes repaired over here just weren’t realizing that as many times as they have been in Aggieville they go to same 3 or 4 places al the time well there’s 100 businesses and so this is really going to stimulate a lot of action so this is a huge deal for us,” said Cook.

Fehr hopes the reopening will draw people back to the district.

“We just hope that folks will come back and revisit Aggieville, it wasn’t easy to get through but there’s going to be a lull in construction activity now for a while so we hope as we get to graduation at K-State its a popular place to be and folks will reengage with businesses they had before and if you haven’t been down here to come down and try it out,” said Fehr.

The Aggieville garage held an open house as well and parking was free to everyone throughout the day. The next phase for Aggieville will be the Triangular Park at the corner of North Manhattan Ave. and Bluemont.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.