Wild Horse Saloon sets June opening as leaky roof no longer plagues patrons

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As rain showers doused the Capital City, the previously slick floors of Wild Horse Saloon remained dry following repairs made to the roof, and opening dates have been set.

On Wednesday, May 4, Julie Castaneda, a Topeka dog trainer and new owner of Wild Horse Saloon, says while it rained outside, it no longer leaked inside after crews completed repairs to the facility’s roof.

Rain falls on Topeka as crews continue renovations at Wild Horse Saloon on May 4, 2023. (WIBW/Eric Ives)

“I’m fixin’ her up, I’m making changes,” Castaneda said. “I hope for the better, but for anyone who was wondering, it will be a country bar.”

Castaneda noted that theme nights to include other music genres will be included, but the overall decor will include wood, tin and cowboys. She noted that a pool league has even already inquired about a sponsorship.

New paint and corrale boards as well as an arch entryway have been added as crews continue to paint the bars and prepare to hang metal fixtures and barn wood.

Crews continue to remodel Wild Horse Saloon on May 4, 2023. (WIBW/Eric Ives)

“Mainly we’ve taken everything apart and we’ve cleaned and now we’re putting it all back together again,” Castaneda indicated.

The new owner hopes to host a soft opening on Memorial Day with a complete opening during the first week of June.

When asked why she felt driven to buy the bar, Castaneda said at first, she only wanted to buy the stuff inside the building.

“I wasn’t really looking to buy the business,” she said. “I didn’t buy the business, I just bought the stuff and I’m storing it here in this building and I’m going to run it like a club while I store it here... Until I find another place for the Wild Horse to go.”

Castaneda said the building’s lease is month-to-month the same as the previous owners, but does plan on moving the bar to another building.

“I just don’t have the clash,” she noted. “There was some kind of a clash going on between Wild Horse and the property owner - I don’t have that with either of them. Everyone’s been really great to me.”

However, she still only plans to stay at the same location for about 6 months. She said while it is a lot of work, she knows she is going to come out on top.

“Ideally, I’d like for it to stay in this part of town,” Castaneda considered. “But there are some other options like on 24 Highway, but don’t anyone panic and start telling me where you want to go.”

Castaneda said she has already ruled out the Wanamaker area, however, is still unsure and has invited the community to stick around and find out with her.

