Wednesday’s Child - Will

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s child wants to move to the City of Angels. First, he needs some divine intervention. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, 13-year old William wants a loving forever family.

13-year old William, or Will, likes the 6th grade.

“I think it’s great. I like how I learn new stuff and how I make new friends. Cause I really like it.”

Something else he likes is sports, but he also has an artistic side.

“That I’m athletic, I am. I can do anything. I can’t do anything you know. It’s, I like coloring. My favorite color is blue. I pretty much like a lot of stuff. I’m creative so I like creating new things. Creating things I’ve never done before.”

Will is painting the sunset in Los Angeles, a place he wants to go someday and make a living on the pitch.

“Probably a soccer player or a, I just wanna go to Los Angeles. I like it there. I haven’t went there, but a lot of people say it’s very good there. It’s warm, a lotta people there. I like it.”

Before he heads west, he needs to land in the home of an adoptive family. Will hopes for a busy home, with love and support.

“Bunch of kids, mom and dad, pets, TV in my room. I like to play video games. I’d like to try out for soccer. Maybe flag football. I like skate boarding also.”

For Will, adoption means hope is on the horizon.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

