Washburn softball falls to Central Missouri in first round of MIAA Tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn softball fell to Central Missouri in the first round of the MIAA Tournament 5-2 on Wednesday.

The Ichabods hit two home runs by Jaycee Ginter and Marrit Mead to get off to a good start, but the Jennies fired back and powered ahead to a 5-2 win.

They’ll play in an elimination game at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at Envista Softball Complex.

