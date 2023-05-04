Washburn Rural hires new softball coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues will have a new voice leading the program come 2024.

Galliart played softball at Washburn University and graduated from WU. Galliart comes to Washburn Rural after 11 years serving as the Head Softball Coach at Bixby High school, in Bixby, OK.

Galliart also coached at her alma mater Bishop Kelley High School. She was a state Runner-up and two state Quarterfinal finish. She was nmaed All-State Coach in 2008 and 2009. She played at Washburn for three years and coach one season with the Ichabods.

“We believe Joy Marie brings a wealth of softball knowledge, experience coaching at a high level, and a vision that will build on our program’s strong tradition,” Athletic & Activities Director Charlie Nimz said.

“I am extremely honored and excited to have been afforded the opportunity to join the softball program at Washburn Rural and lead a program so rich in tradition,” Galliart said. “I look forward to continuing to build upon its legacy and represent this community as we compete at the highest level across the state of Kansas.”

