Washburn reveals new tuition assistance for Shawnee Co. high school graduates

By Lane Gillespie
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University announced two new initiatives offering more scholarships for new or current students who graduate high school in Shawnee County public, private and home schools.

Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, President of Washburn University, announced that students who fit the criteria are eligible for the Washburn Shawnee County Thrives Scholarship, which awards $1,000 per year for up to four years. This award applies for all first-time freshmen, students transferring to Washburn and current full-time Washburn students. Current Shawnee County high school students and graduates attending Washburn Tech will earn up to $750 per year.

The second initiative is known as the Washburn Shawnee County Promise Scholarship. The award allows Shawnee County grads to attend Washburn University tuition-free if they are eligible for the Pell Grant or if their annual household income is less than $75,000 and have less than that amount in assets. This scholarship is a last-dollar award, meaning when other grants and scholarships do not fully cover tuition, the scholarship pays for the rest.

“Our message for Shawnee County residents who qualify for this scholarship is this: If you are committed to your Washburn education, Washburn University or Washburn Tech, we are committed to you. And we will not let finances prevent you from earning a college degree. We promise,” Dr. Mazachek said.

The awards will begin in the Fall 2023 semester.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Justice Cox
Topeka man arrested for murder after investigation into Christmas crash
Shamar Pennington, Alexis Smith
Arrest made after Kohl’s theft investigation, another following separate attempt
FILE
Woman found deceased among rubble of Melvern house fire
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms

Latest News

Kansas State guard Desi Sills celebrates a play against Oklahoma near the end of the first half...
Desi Sills declares for 2023 NBA Draft
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly proposes a two-person crew rule to improve safety for Kansas...
Governor Kelly proposes new crew rule to improve railroad safety requirements
Over 250 items available at the 45th Street Bar auction
Over 250 items available at the 45th Street Bar auction
Topeka High's Kiki Smith signs her NLI to the University of Evansville.
Topeka High’s Kiki Smith signs NLI
Pedestrian fatally struck by a train in Emporia, multiple crossings closed
Pedestrian fatally struck by a train in Emporia, multiple crossings closed