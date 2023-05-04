Washburn reveals new tuition assistance for Shawnee Co. high school graduates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University announced two new initiatives offering more scholarships for new or current students who graduate high school in Shawnee County public, private and home schools.

Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, President of Washburn University, announced that students who fit the criteria are eligible for the Washburn Shawnee County Thrives Scholarship, which awards $1,000 per year for up to four years. This award applies for all first-time freshmen, students transferring to Washburn and current full-time Washburn students. Current Shawnee County high school students and graduates attending Washburn Tech will earn up to $750 per year.

The second initiative is known as the Washburn Shawnee County Promise Scholarship. The award allows Shawnee County grads to attend Washburn University tuition-free if they are eligible for the Pell Grant or if their annual household income is less than $75,000 and have less than that amount in assets. This scholarship is a last-dollar award, meaning when other grants and scholarships do not fully cover tuition, the scholarship pays for the rest.

“Our message for Shawnee County residents who qualify for this scholarship is this: If you are committed to your Washburn education, Washburn University or Washburn Tech, we are committed to you. And we will not let finances prevent you from earning a college degree. We promise,” Dr. Mazachek said.

The awards will begin in the Fall 2023 semester.

