TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Symphony Orchestra will join actors from Topeka Civic Theater to perform the musical ‘Oklahoma’.

The performance is Saturday May 6, 7:30pm at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Tickets are still available online and at the door. For more information, visit www.topekasymphony.org.

