Topeka Public Schools hosts adapted field day for students

Topeka Public Schools (TPS) hosted the 4th Adapted PE Field Day from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 4 at Hummer Sports Park.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TPS announced the event is designed to provide a field day for students with disabilities to participate in at various stations.

TPS said the Unified Field Day provided an opportunity for students who may need additional support to participate in an event designed specifically to help meet their needs. Additionally, it provides an opportunity for general education students to serve as peer models for students with disabilities.

District Adaptive P.E. Teacher Matt Dunkin shared a comment about the event.

“I mean they are kids too. Yeah, they are kids too. They deserve to play just like everybody else, right? We have always had this motto ‘every kid can play. So, every kid has the right to play, every kid deserves to play, [and]everybody has the opportunity to play. We are grateful for that opportunity and be able to have a district that helps supports us,” said Dunkin.

Approximately, 300 Topeka Public Schools students were anticipated to join the adapted PE field day.

TPS noted students from Washburn University and volunteers from Advisors Excel assisted in running the stations. Multiple Community Partners assisted at the event, such as:

