Topeka Performing Arts Center to host Young Artist Awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) will host the awards ceremony for the recipients of the Young Artist Awards at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

TPAC said this year, 14 students will be recognized for their contributions to the enrichment of their schools and their community.

Mayor Mike Padilla will be the guest speaker for this year’s awards ceremony.

TPAC indicated nominations for the Young Artists Awards begin during the fall semester for high school juniors. Students can be nominated in one of nine award categories, including instrumental music, musical theater, vocal music, dramatic theater, dance, visual arts, technical theater, creative writing and community services in the arts. A panel of industry professional judges review the nominees’ work to choose the best in each category.

TPAC Executive Director Rory Kent Jr. shared a comment about the Young Artist Awards.

“Long-standing traditions like the Young Artists Awards are what make our community strong. It is important to recognize these students’ dedication and hard work and encourage them to continue their passion for the Arts. I am truly amazed at the talent and skill of these students,” said Kent.

TPAC extends a special thank you to Hill’s Pet Nutrition for their contribution to the Young Artist Awards.

