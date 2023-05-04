Topeka High’s Kiki Smith signs NLI

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High’s Kiki Smith signed her National Letter of Intent on Thursday surrounded by her biggest supporters.

The star point guard is headed to the University of Evansville to play Division I basketball after graduation.

“Honestly I’m proud of myself. There was a time period where I didn’t know if I wanted to go on with basketball after an injury that I had, and so being here today, being able to sign and say that I finally made it is a really good feeling,” she said.

She’s no stranger to receiving plenty of honors for her work on the court throughout her time with the Trojans. She surpassed the 1000th career point mark in her junior year, and averaged 20+ points a game in her senior season.

Those making speeches weren’t shy in telling Smith she’ll go down as one of the greatest basketball players in program history.

“We made a lot of history here. Just being able to say how much I’ve impacted from my freshman year to my senior year just really means a lot to me, and it’s a lot of memories that I’ll never forget,” Smith added.

