Topeka Fire Department to relaunch ‘Fire Post’ program

Topeka Fire Department to relaunch 'Fire Post' program
By David Oliver
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department will relaunch it’s ‘Fire Post’ program.

The Fire Post is for youth age 14-20 who are interested in learning more about the fire department and the services it provides. There will be a informational kickoff event Saturday May 6, 11am-12pm at the TFD Administration Building, 324 SE Jefferson in Topeka. For more information, email Apparatus Operator Zach Bradford, zbradfo@topeka.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Justice Cox
Topeka man arrested for murder after investigation into Christmas crash
Shamar Pennington, Alexis Smith
Arrest made after Kohl’s theft investigation, another following separate attempt
FILE
Woman found deceased among rubble of Melvern house fire
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms

Latest News

Topeka Public Schools hosts adapted field day for students with disabilities
Topeka Public Schools hosts adapted field day for students with disabilities
13 News at Six
Kansans gather for National Day of Prayer in Statehouse rotunda
Kansans gather for National Day of Prayer in Statehouse rotunda
The 45th Street Bar Liquidation Auction has begun with over 250 items available for bidding....
Over 250 items available at the 45th Street Bar auction
Topeka Symphony & Topeka Civic Theater to perform 'Oklahoma'
Topeka Symphony & Topeka Civic Theater to perform ‘Oklahoma’