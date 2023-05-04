Topeka Fire Department to relaunch ‘Fire Post’ program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department will relaunch it’s ‘Fire Post’ program.

The Fire Post is for youth age 14-20 who are interested in learning more about the fire department and the services it provides. There will be a informational kickoff event Saturday May 6, 11am-12pm at the TFD Administration Building, 324 SE Jefferson in Topeka. For more information, email Apparatus Operator Zach Bradford, zbradfo@topeka.org.

