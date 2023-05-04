Topeka Area Continuity of Care hosts Spring Senior Health Fair

The Topeka Area Continuity of Care (TACC) hosted the Spring Senior Health Fair from 10 a.m. to...
The Topeka Area Continuity of Care (TACC) hosted the Spring Senior Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 at Fairlawn Plaza Mall.(TACC)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 4, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Area Continuity of Care (TACC) hosted the Spring Senior Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 at Fairlawn Plaza Mall.

The Topeka Area Continuity of Care said this is the largest number of vendors they have had for the resource fair, hosting 47 vendors. The 47 vendors represented all aspects of senior living, including skilled nurses, assisted living, hospice and many more. The vendors shared information and answered questions from the public.

The Topeka Area Continuity of Care said the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) Biometric screening with the Hy-Vee bus was on site as well as the City of Topeka TSC Get Digital program. Additionally, the executive chef from Cedarhurst Living shared a cooking demonstration.

The Topeka Area Continuity of Care said admission was free to the public.

