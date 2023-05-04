Thursday forecast: On and off showers/storms to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the on and off showers/storms through Friday morning with a big warm-up for the weekend. The severe weather risk is low to none with lightning the only hazard as temperatures remain mild and humidity gradually increases today into tonight.

Taking Action:

If you have outdoor plans today, stay weather aware with on and off showers/storms at times. By Friday most of the rain will be overnight leftovers for the morning so afternoon/evening plans you have shouldn’t be a concern (our in house model does indicate redevelopment northwest of from Manhattan to the northwest 4pm-9pm but chances of this is unlikely at this time).

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, be ready for some heat especially for early May standards. Wouldn’t be a bad idea to start hydrating now but certainly stay hydrated over the weekend.



Models are struggling in the short term on rainfall this morning (none are picking up on the rain that developed between 2-3am) so confidence is low on how today will play out with rain. Still think overall the chance exists through tomorrow morning with the highest chance for the heaviest of the rain occurring tonight but to say when and where it’s going to rain is uncertain.

Normal High: 72/Normal Low: 50 (WIBW)

Today: On and off showers/storms through the day. Highs will depend on where it rains….mid 70s for those with rain at times but those that stay dry for the majority of the day especially this afternoon could reach the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. Lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Leftover showers/storms otherwise may even sneak in afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s (may be in the mid 80s if there is more sun). Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Some areas through tomorrow won’t even get 0.10″ while some areas may get 0.50″ to 1″, just depends on where the heavier rain showers are so know this will be a very uneven distribution of rainfall.

This weekend is trending mostly sunny which means temperatures have been bumped up to the mid 80s and that still may be too cool. It would not be surprising if several areas reached the 90s for the first time this season on either or both days. Wind gusts will likely be in the 20-30 mph both days as well. As for rain, have removed the chance Saturday night because it would be isolated at best but still something to monitor. Did keep the Sunday night chance but that chance still looks low as well.

As for next week, the unsettled weather pattern continues so keep checking back daily for updates on the forecast as a whole with all of our rain and storm chances.

