SW Topeka disturbance leads to arrest of man for alleged threats, assault

Michael L. Lockhart Jr.
Michael L. Lockhart Jr.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A disturbance in Southwest Topeka lead to the arrest of one man for threatening others involved and aggravated assault.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, officials were called to the 2800 block of Indian Hills Rd. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found Michael L. Lockhart Jr., 47, of Topeka, had allegedly been involved in the incident and threatened others involved.

Lockhart was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on criminal threat and aggravated assault. He remains behind bars with no bond listed.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the incident remains under investigation.

