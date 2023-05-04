Smoking water fountain causes brief evacuation of Lyon Co. Courthouse

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A smoking water fountain in the Lyon Co. Courthouse caused a brief late-morning evacuation.

KVOE reports that just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, crews with the Emporia Fire Department were called to the Lyon Co. Courthouse with reports of an active fire alarm. The alarm triggered a brief evacuation.

Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage said a compressor in a water fountain on the ground floor had malfunctioned and caused light smoke, which triggered the alarm.

Steinlage said no flames were involved in the incident and occupants were allowed back inside less than 15 minutes after the evacuation.

