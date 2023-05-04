Shawnee Co. Master Gardener Plant Sale Preview

Shawnee Co. Master Gardener Plant Sale Preview
By David Oliver
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Extension Master Gardener program will hosts its annual ‘Plant Sale’ Saturday May 6 at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The event will begin at 9am in Agriculture Hall. The sale features plants grown by Master Gardener volunteers. You’ll find annual and perennial flowering plants, vegetables, herbs, patio pots and hanging baskets. Prices start at $4.

