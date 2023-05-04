Senators lead the charge to strike down Biden’s lesser prairie chicken listing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senators Roger Marshall, M.D., Jerry Moran (KS), James Lankford (OK), Markwayne Mullin (OK), Shelley Moore Capito (WV), and Katie Britt (AL) are leading the charge to strike down the Biden Administration’s listing of the Lesser Prairie Chicken as part of the Endangered Species Act (ESA). The measure passed by a 50-48 vote.

Senator Marshall’s office said listing the Lesser Prairie Chicken will harm states like Kansas and pose significant burdens for farmers, ranchers, and energy producers in the rural communities and prairie states. Public and private partnerships have successfully conserved the Lesser Prairie Chicken’s habitats in Kansas and increased the bird population.

Senator Marshall commented about the charge to strike down Biden Administration’s Lesser Prairie Chicken listing.

“When will this Administration learn that a one-size fits all model does not work in rural America? With a population that is on the rise and tens of millions of acres conserved, the evidence doesn’t support designating the lesser prairie chicken as a threatened species. In fact, the Lesser Prairie Chicken is better protected now than ever, with a population that has been growing since 2014,” said Senator Marshall. “The ESA is just another weaponized tool Biden is using to attack rural America. I am proud to have led this resolution of disapproval in the Senate and thankful for my colleagues who joined me in this fight to stand up for our farmers and ranchers.”

Senator Moran shared a comment echoing Senator Marshall’s sentiments.

“Today, I voted to protect farmers, ranchers, and producers from the unnecessary consequences of listing the lesser prairie chicken,” said Senator Moran. “Listing the bird as a threatened or endangered species is not the answer – plain and simple, we need more rainfall, not more regulation. I am confident there are ways to conserve the species without hindering economic development in rural communities, and I will continue to push for a voluntary solution. I appreciate Sen. Marshall’s efforts to bring this legislation to the floor.”

Senator Lankford shared a comment about the Endangered Species Act.

“The Endangered Species Act continues to be weaponized by Democrats to push their federal takeover of private energy, agriculture, and commerce in my state,” said Senator Lankford. “Oklahomans have diligently worked to conserve the lesser prairie-chicken and its habitat so we could preserve the species and avoid its listing under the Endangered Species Act. Studies have shown that the lesser prairie-chicken population is impacted mostly by drought. Despite years of work, Biden’s Fish and Wildlife Service has ignored the drought and all the work of landowners by moving forward with their listing. Considering the Endangered Species Act has cost land owners, producers, and many more millions of dollars and yet only has about a 2-percent success rate, I remain adamantly opposed to listing the lesser prairie-chicken.”

Senator Mullin commented on the federal government’s hold on rural communities.

“Radical environmentalists are doing all they can to hinder energy independence and agricultural production in Oklahoma,” said Senator Mullin. “Once again, the federal government is playing its 20-year back-and-forth game, re-listing the LPC as ‘endangered’ under the Endangered Species Act. We do not need the federal government interfering in state business — this is not a one-size-fits-all solution. I am proud to cosponsor and support this resolution and stand up for the farmers, ranchers, and domestic producers in my state.”

For background, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced extending the final rule’s effective date to list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act until March 27, 2023. This announcement follows a letter written by U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., and his colleagues wrote to the USFWS in December of 2022.

On December 21, 2022, Senators Marshall, Moran, Inhofe, and Lankford, along with U.S. Representatives Mann, LaTurner, Estes, Mullin, Lucas, and Bice, introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) joint resolution of disapproval to strike down the Biden Administration’s listing of the lesser prairie-chicken under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). This resolution would prevent the listing from having any effect.

