Scholar Athlete of the Week: Faith Shields

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our latest Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Faith Shields from Topeka High School.

Shields plays basketball and soccer for the Trojans. She’s the BSU Treasurer, helps coach a little league basketball team and helps her Dad coach 15U and 17U basketball for an AAU club called Phenom

She will be headed to the University of Missouri Kansas City to play basketball where she plans on majoring in Exercise Science while maintaining a 3.5 GPA.

