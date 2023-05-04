Report finds Kansas unemployment remains steady in face of high inflation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that unemployment claims in Kansas remain steady in the face of high inflation and the threat of a recession.

Personal finance website WalletHub.com announced on Thursday, May 4, that new unemployment claims increased 5.7% week-over-week on April 24 under the threat of a recession and high inflation. It released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims Are Increasing the Most.

To find which job markets seemed less volatile, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states based on key dates before, during and after the pandemic.

The report ranked Kansas as the 26th-most increased market and the state with the 19th most claims per 100,000 working residents. The Sunflower State had 10.03% fewer claims in unemployment compared to the previous week, 1.18% fewer claims compared to the same week in 2019 and 40.34% more claims than in the same week of 2022. There were about 83 claims per 100,000 Kansans in the workforce.

Nebraska was ranked as the 32nd-most increased market and the state with the 3rd most claims per capita. It had 1.94% fewer claims than in the previous week, 1.61% more claims than in the same week of 2019 and 5.43% more claims than in the same week of 2022. There were about 48 claims per capita.

Missouri ranked as the 28th-most increased state and the state with the 13th most claims per capita. It had 1.72% more claims than in the previous week, 1.04% fewer claims than the same week in 2019 and 11.03% fewer claims than the same week in 2022. There were about 76 claims per capita.

Oklahoma ranked as the 19th-most increased state and the state with the 11th most claims per capita. It had 22.56% more claims than in the previous week, 31.89% fewer claims than in the same week of 2019 and 38.75% fewer claims than in the same week of 2022. There were about 71 claims per 100,000 working Oklahomans.

Lastly, Colorado ranked as the 4th-most increased state and the state with the 37th most claims per capita. It had 22.6% more claims than in the previous week, 105.55% more claims than in the same week of 2019 and 75.35% more claims than the same week in 2022. There were about 124 claims per capita.

The report also found that Colorado had the third-largest increase in claims compared to the same week in 2019 as well as the second-largest increase in claims in the same week of 2022. Meanwhile, Oklahoma had the fifth-smallest increase in claims from the same week in 2022 and Nebraska had the third most claims per capita.

The report found that the states that increased the most are:

Kentucky Massachusetts New Hampshire Colorado Virginia

The report found the states with the smallest increases are:

Delaware New York Wyoming Arkansas Maryland

