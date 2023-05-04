Pedestrian struck by a train in Emporia, multiple crossings closed

A person has died after they were struck by a train in Emporia.
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 20 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has died after being struck by a train in Emporia Thursday afternoon.

Emporia Police Department Captain Ray Mattas said the crossings from Merchant Street to Union Street would be closed for the foreseeable future while emergency personnel investigates the scene. Drivers are urged to use underpasses instead.

Emporia Police authorities said the victim’s identity would not be released until after the family had been notified.

More information will be provided as it is released.

