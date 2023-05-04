Over 250 items available at the 45th Street Bar auction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Items once part of the 45th Street Bar are now available for auction.

The 45th Street Bar currently has 259 auction items listed. While most items are restaurant equipment, other standout items include furniture and Samsung televisions.

The auction bidding ends on Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. Additionally, auction participants can preview the items on the same day from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The auction items can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.