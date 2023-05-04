Over 250 items available at the 45th Street Bar auction

The 45th Street Bar Liquidation Auction has begun with over 250 items available for bidding. The bidding deadline is May 16 at 7:00 p.m.(Getty Images)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Items once part of the 45th Street Bar are now available for auction.

The 45th Street Bar currently has 259 auction items listed. While most items are restaurant equipment, other standout items include furniture and Samsung televisions.

The auction bidding ends on Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. Additionally, auction participants can preview the items on the same day from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The auction items can be found here.

