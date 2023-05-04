Only some lanes to close for planned alley project in Potwin neighborhood

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only some lanes will close now for a planned alley project in the Capital City’s Potwin neighborhood.

Officials with the City of Topeka announced on Thursday, May 4, that instead of a full closure, only the eastbound lanes of a planned closure will shut down to traffic.

Crews said that the eastbound lane of SW 3rd St. between Greenwood and Woodlawn Ave. has now closed and will remain so for about a month.

Officials indicated the closure is in place as crews complete an alley repair project.

